General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: ghana crusader.com

Merrick Preparatory joins Caroline Group’s world-class education partnerships

Caroline Group CEO, Caroline Esinam Adzogble

Caroline Group, an indigenous Ghanaian educational institute, has clinched a partnership deal with top Canadian boarding school, Merrick Preparatory, adding to its tall list of world-class education partners from across the globe.



Since its inception in 2012, graduates of Merrick Preparatory School have been receiving offers of admissions to the top 50 world-ranked universities and are awarded substantial scholarships.



“Merrick Preparatory School guarantees that all of our graduates will gain entry into a post-secondary institution, or we invite you back for a FREE year of study,” is boldly written on its website.



Commenting on the latest partnership, CEO of the Caroline Group, Caroline Adzogble, said “over the years, African parents have warmed up to the idea of international boarding school. To date, there are over 1400 boarding schools across the USA, UK, and Canada. While the similarities in experiences are vast; each school has carefully carved a niche that makes it super unique. Recently I discovered Merrick Preparatory School, an all-inclusive co-ed boarding school located in Merrickville in Canada.”



She said daily meetings with different university and boarding school partners form a part of her day-to-day activities.



“Usually within the first few minutes on any call, I should hear the phrase ‘we are so big numbers. Since I am a big believer in Education accessibility and quality, usually I love models that run in reverse, I was so fascinated at my first meeting with admission officers at Merrick Preparatory School,” she said.



She listed the following as some of the advantages for parents who will decide to take their wards to Merrick Preparatory School:



1. Merrick runs the #1 worldwide curriculum. This means students can transfer to any part of the world and transition to other academic institutions and integrate easily. This provides students the most flexibility and opportunity to explore.



2. Merrick’s core values are built on Courage, Compassion, and Community. This instills confidence, humility, and service-learning in students.



3. Merrick understands that each students learning needs are different thus they have adapted a mission and vision-oriented academic pathway that serves the needs of each student most inclusively and uniquely.



“With small class sizes, five hours of combined advising and university counseling each week, and a diverse student body, I am yet to discover another gem as Merrick Preparatory School,” Ms. Adzogble added.



The Caroline Group is noted as the face of education in Africa.



It has grown to become a foremost international education advising organisation with excellent support strategies for students, international schools as well as other educational stakeholders.



Over the years, the Group has clinched partnerships with top universities and world-class institutions across the globe.