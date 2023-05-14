Mercedes Maybach unexpectedly catches fire at Asamankese

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

A luxury vehicle, Mercedes Maybach S, is reported to have abruptly caught fire while on a route to a funeral at Asamankese in the Eastern Region.



While details surrounding the fire remain sketchy, popular Blogger, SikaOfficial1, providing some details on the incident, said the owner of the vehicle was said to be en-route to the bury his twin brother who had passed on.



“Maybach unexpectedly catches fire as owner was on his way to bury his twin brother in Asamankese yesterday,” SikaOfficial1 wrote.



In a video posted on Twitter, the Mercedes Maybach which costs millions of dollars quickly stopped after the fire began to erupt from its engine and spread through the entire vehicle.



Passengers in the car were also captured quickly abandoning the vehicle in hope to save their lives.



In the same video, onlookers are heard in disbelief over the development.



“The owner of the car and everyone who was in the car is safe,” SikaOfficial1 wrote via Twitter on May 14.



