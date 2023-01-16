Mentally ill man butchers father at Assin Tumfokro

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 65-year-old farmer at Tumfokro in the Assin South District of the Central Region, Daniel Nsowah, is battling for his life at Abura-Dunkwa District Hospital following machete wounds inflicted on him by his son who is mentally ill.



The victim received multiple slashes in his head, neck, shoulder, and elbow which resulted in cutting off his left hand, left foot, and left ear.



The neighbors upon hearing him shouting for help rushed to the scene to rescue him and was later sent to the hospital for treatment.



The suspect, 32-year-old Kwaku Nyankomago who is currently in police custody at Nyankumase Ahenkro is said to have been tormenting the lives of residents with objects on different occasions.



Police intelligence operation led to the arrest of the suspect who absconded from the community and hid in the bush immediately after the incident.



Information gathered by GH One News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the victim returned from the farm around 3:30 pm on Saturday 14th January 2022 and met the suspect roasting yam on their compound.



The victim then greeted the suspect but he refused to respond, and after waiting for some time, the victim entered his room to change his farming clothes.



The suspect unprovoked pulled up a well-sharpened machete proceeded to his father’s room, and inflicted multiple wounds on him and took to his heels but was later arrested and detained by the police.



Police have commenced investigation into the matter.



