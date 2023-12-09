Mend fences with Dormaa like you did with Akyem - Akua Donkor begs 'King Solomon' Otumfuo

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Akua Donkor, leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, has called on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II the mend strained relations with Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Asagyefo Agyemeng Badu II.



According to Donkor, who claimed she is by tradition a wife to the Ashanti overlord, the Otumfuo’s willingness to solve tense relations with the Akyem Abuakwa Stool years back shows that he can end the standoff with the Dormaahene.



“You demonstrated a lot of wisdom in healing relations with the Akyem and that earned you the title of King Solomon, which is well deserved,” she said in an interview on Kofi TV.



She stressed that resolving his relations with Agyemang Badu II will only cement his title of King Solomon.



“The way you solved the Akyem issue, please do all it takes to fix the Dormaa issue… the Akyem issue was more contentious but you resolved it, so, please do same with the Dorrmaa case,” she added.



The Otumfuo last month attended the funeral of Berekumhene in a ceremony that saw the Dormaahene blocked via a court process.



The latter said he was pained by the turn of events and that he was never going to forget that.



The injunction on his participation was reportedly to avoid a clash of followers with that of Otumfuo in the face of recent tensions about the power of the Asantehene in terms of his constitutional power and matters of jurisdiction.







In 2018, Otumfuo reciprocated a visit to Akyem Abuakwa after an earlier one by the Okyenhene to Manhyia.



The meetings marked what many saw as a thawing of relations between the two influential monarchs.



Otumfuo said during his visit that the Asantes and Akyems were not enemies and that "our forefathers related very well. And we all came from Adansi and built our communities. Indeed, we are one people."



Historians have recorded that the two ethnic groups became enemies after pre-colonial politicians such as Captain George Maclean and Commander Hill pitched them against one another.



The development led to the killing of Opemsuo Osei Tutu II while crossing River Pra in 1717 by the Akyems.



