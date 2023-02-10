Memorial service held for Eunice Dwumfour, Ghanaian woman shot in US

Diasporia News of Friday, 10 February 2023

abc7ny.com

A memorial service took place Wednesday for Eunice Dwumfour, the New Jersey councilwoman who was shot to death inside her car last week.



Community members and local elected leaders gathered at Epic Church International in Sayreville to honor Dwumfour.



The 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was found inside her white Nissan SUV with multiple gunshot wounds on Samuel Circle. Officials believe her car traveled and slammed into two parked cars after she was shot.



Dwumfour’s life ended right outside her townhouse at the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex.



Though she was a Newark native who still has family living there, she was living in Sayreville as a single mother. She had just recently married a pastor who lives in Nigeria.



On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday, at all state buildings and facilities.



Though her violent murder was almost a week ago, police have given very few updates on the incident.



Officials did announce that law enforcement received a tip, leading them to bring police dogs to the woods behind Dwumfour’s apartment complex in a search for the murder weapon.



Some neighbors think they may have seen the gunman run off toward the Garden State Parkway.



As of Friday, the FBI got involved in helping local officials investigate Dwumfour’s life – personal, professional, religious – as they search for her killer.



“She was happy with her new husband. It seems. Happy with her daughter, and she was living the life, the American dream. She was a beautiful motivated person, who did very well in the community,” Dwumfour’s former campaign manager Karen Bailey Bebert said.