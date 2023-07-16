Meetings at East Legon and Kumasi: Captain Smart releases more information about plot to remove Dampare

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has divulged some locations of meetings between the unknown faces planning to forcefully remove IGP George Akuffo Dampare from office.



Captain Smart, during the Wednesday, July 12 edition of his show disclosed that some of the meetings that produced the leaked audio on the ousting of IGP Dampare were held at East Legon, Kumasi; Buokrom F-Line.



“The audio currently in circulation; one occurred at East Legon, and the other happened in the Ashanti Region at Buokrom F-Line to be precise. I am telling you. East Legon, Kumasi, Buokrom F-Line,” Captain Smart.



Captain Smart further alleged that there is a morning show host of both a radio and TV station whose core duty is to malign and defame Dampare in a bid to force him out of office.



“There is a radio and TV station which allows its morning show lead and team to discuss Dampare. They are always looking for stories that could get Dampare out of office because he does not allow their party to do the things they want to do but only cares about the wellness of the country. How is it that you will meet a so-called journalist and he or she will ask if ‘is Ghana for Dampare’?” Captain Smart quizzed.



Background



GhanaWeb has intercepted a series of secret recordings exposing details of a plot by some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 polls.



Apparently threatened by his leadership style and alleged affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress, the group who were recorded in a secret meeting concluded that the NPP’s “Breaking the 8” agenda will be impossible with Dampare at the helm of the police.



“Alhaji, my only problem… this current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us. It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won’t help the party at all.

“I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get (it is ok) … Because we need to break this 8. That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” one of the senior officers told the senior NPP member who is believed to be a former regional chairman of the party and now a traditional ruler.







