Meet the female MPs who will be in Ghana’s Eighth Parliament

Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The eighth parliament of the Fourth Republic (7 January 2021 to 6 January 2025) will have 37 female Members of Parliament (MP).
They will constitute 12.75 per cent of MPs.
There were 36 women MPs in the 7th Parliament (2017-2021) initially, but Lydia Alhassan won the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, and that number increased to 37.
Both outcomes from the 2016 and 2020 elections fall short of the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent deemed satisfactory by activists at the Beijing Conference on Women held in 1995.
There were 16 women MPs out of 200 MPs of the First Parliament of the Fourth Republic (eight percent). That number has seen a steady climb through the years to the 37 out of 275 (13 percent) that will occupy the eighth Parliament.
Find below the list of MPs representing the two parties:
New Patriotic Party Women MPs-elect:
Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Ablekuma West
Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei – Akuapem North
Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North
Sarah Adwoa Safo – Dome Kwabenya
Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East
Dakoa Yaa Newman – Okaikwei South
Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa
Naana Eyiah – Gomoa Central
Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman
Hajia Lariba Abudu – Walewale
Cynthia Morrison – Agona West
Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juabeng
Francisca Oteng-Mensah – Kwabre East
Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Afigya Sekyere East
Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa- Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo
Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh – Tano North
Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North
Abena Osei-Asare – Atiwa East
Tina Ayele Mensah – Weija-Gbawe
National Democratic Congress women winners:
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings - Klottey Korle
Abla Dzifa Gomashie –Ketu South
Gizella Tetteh – Awutu Senya West
Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikoi North
Lydia Akanvarib Lamisi Adakudugu – Tempane
Dela Sowah – Kpando
Agnes Naa Momo Lartey – Krowor
Joycelyn Tetteh – North Dayi
Hellen Adwoa Ntoso - Krachi West
Queenstar Pokuwaa Sawyerr – Agona East
Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South
Rita Naa Odoley Sowah – La Dadekotopon
Dorcas Affo Toffey – Jomoro
Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo – Shai-Osudoku
Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku – Domeabra-Obom
Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah – Ada
Zewura Ibrahimah – Salaga South
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.