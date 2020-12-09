Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Meet the female MPs who will be in Ghana’s Eighth Parliament

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is one of the female MPs that will be at the 8th Parliament

The eighth parliament of the Fourth Republic (7 January 2021 to 6 January 2025) will have 37 female Members of Parliament (MP).



They will constitute 12.75 per cent of MPs.



There were 36 women MPs in the 7th Parliament (2017-2021) initially, but Lydia Alhassan won the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, and that number increased to 37.



Both outcomes from the 2016 and 2020 elections fall short of the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent deemed satisfactory by activists at the Beijing Conference on Women held in 1995.



There were 16 women MPs out of 200 MPs of the First Parliament of the Fourth Republic (eight percent). That number has seen a steady climb through the years to the 37 out of 275 (13 percent) that will occupy the eighth Parliament.



Find below the list of MPs representing the two parties:



New Patriotic Party Women MPs-elect:



Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Ablekuma West



Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei – Akuapem North



Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North



Sarah Adwoa Safo – Dome Kwabenya



Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East



Dakoa Yaa Newman – Okaikwei South



Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa



Naana Eyiah – Gomoa Central



Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman



Hajia Lariba Abudu – Walewale



Cynthia Morrison – Agona West



Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juabeng



Francisca Oteng-Mensah – Kwabre East



Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Afigya Sekyere East



Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa- Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo



Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh – Tano North



Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North



Abena Osei-Asare – Atiwa East



Tina Ayele Mensah – Weija-Gbawe



National Democratic Congress women winners:



Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings - Klottey Korle



Abla Dzifa Gomashie –Ketu South



Gizella Tetteh – Awutu Senya West



Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikoi North



Lydia Akanvarib Lamisi Adakudugu – Tempane



Dela Sowah – Kpando



Agnes Naa Momo Lartey – Krowor



Joycelyn Tetteh – North Dayi



Hellen Adwoa Ntoso - Krachi West



Queenstar Pokuwaa Sawyerr – Agona East



Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South



Rita Naa Odoley Sowah – La Dadekotopon



Dorcas Affo Toffey – Jomoro



Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo – Shai-Osudoku



Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku – Domeabra-Obom



Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah – Ada



Zewura Ibrahimah – Salaga South





