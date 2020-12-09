You are here: HomeNews2020 12 09Article 1129832

Meet the female MPs who will be in Ghana’s Eighth Parliament

The eighth parliament of the Fourth Republic (7 January 2021 to 6 January 2025) will have 37 female Members of Parliament (MP).

They will constitute 12.75 per cent of MPs.

There were 36 women MPs in the 7th Parliament (2017-2021) initially, but Lydia Alhassan won the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, and that number increased to 37.

Both outcomes from the 2016 and 2020 elections fall short of the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent deemed satisfactory by activists at the Beijing Conference on Women held in 1995.

There were 16 women MPs out of 200 MPs of the First Parliament of the Fourth Republic (eight percent). That number has seen a steady climb through the years to the 37 out of 275 (13 percent) that will occupy the eighth Parliament.

Find below the list of MPs representing the two parties:

New Patriotic Party Women MPs-elect:

Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Ablekuma West

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei – Akuapem North

Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North

Sarah Adwoa Safo – Dome Kwabenya

Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East

Dakoa Yaa Newman – Okaikwei South

Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa

Naana Eyiah – Gomoa Central

Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman

Hajia Lariba Abudu – Walewale

Cynthia Morrison – Agona West

Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juabeng

Francisca Oteng-Mensah – Kwabre East

Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Afigya Sekyere East

Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa- Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo

Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh – Tano North

Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North

Abena Osei-Asare – Atiwa East

Tina Ayele Mensah – Weija-Gbawe

National Democratic Congress women winners:

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings - Klottey Korle

Abla Dzifa Gomashie –Ketu South

Gizella Tetteh – Awutu Senya West

Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikoi North

Lydia Akanvarib Lamisi Adakudugu – Tempane

Dela Sowah – Kpando

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey – Krowor

Joycelyn Tetteh – North Dayi

Hellen Adwoa Ntoso - Krachi West

Queenstar Pokuwaa Sawyerr – Agona East

Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah – La Dadekotopon

Dorcas Affo Toffey – Jomoro

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo – Shai-Osudoku

Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku – Domeabra-Obom

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah – Ada

Zewura Ibrahimah – Salaga South

