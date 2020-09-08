General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Meet the best graduating student from UPSA’s class of 2020

UPSA's overall Best Graduating Undergraduate Student, Joshua Titus-Kwaku

Joshua Titus-Kwaku has been adjudged the overall Best Graduating Undergraduate Student in the graduating class of 2020 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



Joshua, BSc. Banking and Finance graduate was also awarded the Best Graduating Student from the Faculty of Accounting and Finance as well as the Department of Banking and Finance.



He was recognized at the second session of the university’s congregation ceremonies for the year 2020.



Speaking shortly after the event, Titus-Kwaku expressed delight with the awards. He also expressed gratitude to all who made his educational journey at UPSA a successful one.



He called on all graduating student to endeavour to remain relevant in the midst of challenges, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I think it is very important that we as graduating students we are able to adjust ourselves and find innovative ways to still remain relevant,” he said.



“Since businesses have been shut down and schools are now rolling out online programmes we can’t do things the same old way.”



In a related development, Valedictorian of the Second Congregation Session, Bernard Addo Obeng, was named the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Accounting.

