Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk

Politics of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament were in attendance over the weekend during the second edition of a health walk organized by the flagbearership campaign of former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen.



The MPs comprised three lawmakers who have openly declared their support for the former minister, deemed a leading contender in the race to pick the NPP's new candidate for the 2024 general elections.



It has long been stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, a contender for the flagbearer slot, has the support of the majority of NPP MPs, with some supporters putting the figure at over 90.



GhanaWeb tracking of the 'Aduro Wo So' meaning 'It is your turn' walk that saw 1000s march through principal streets of Accra showed that the following MPs were in attendance.



* Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK), who was MC on the day



* MP for Bortianor Ngleshi Amanfrom Sylvester Tetteh



* MP for Tema West Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah



* MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Collins Adomako Kissi



* Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, was the shock factor at the walk.



A mynewsgh.com report on the deputy minister's involvement read: "Looking sporty, the trained Chartered Accountant was seen smiling heartedly as they walked through the Principal Streets of Accra to raise support for the aspirant in the exercise dubbed ‘Aduru Wo So Health Walk'.”



A GNA report also revelaed that MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Collins Adomako Kissi was also in attendance.



Others former MP and government appointee present included Hon Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Catherine Afeku, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Fred Oware, Sammy Crabbe as well as Richard Nyamah.



Watch the UTV clip showing the introduction of big wigs who were in attendance





