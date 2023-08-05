Meet Doreen Awolana Addah; 2023 valedictorian of GH schools and winner of 7 awards

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Doreen Awolana Addah is the dazzling epitome of excellence and a beacon of inspiration for students at GH Schools. She was declared the Valedictorian of 2023, a fitting testament to her remarkable academic journey.



Born and raised in Ghana, Doreen exhibited an early penchant for media, fostering an unwavering commitment to make a significant impact in this sphere.



Her decision to enrol in GH Media Schools marked the beginning of a formidable trajectory that was both academically impressive and personally enriching.



As a student of GH Media School, Doreen redefined academic prowess, showcasing an exemplary performance that culminated in her being awarded the esteemed title of Valedictorian in 2023.



An honour bestowed upon the student with the highest academic standing, the title of 'Valedictorian' heralded Doreen's unmatched scholastic achievements, reaffirming her status as a motivating figure for her peers.



Yet, the laurels did not stop. Doreen’s commitment to excellence resonated beyond the classroom. She solidified her position in GH Media School’s Hall of Fame, securing an impressive collection of seven awards across various fields.



The awards are Valedictorian of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools, Overall Best Student of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools, Overall Best Student in Journalism and Media Arts of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools; Best Student in Professional Acting of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools; Best Student in Radio Presenting of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools; Most Promising TV Journalism Student of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools; and Well-Behaved Female Student of the 2023 Year Group of GH Schools.



These awards bore testimony to her diverse skillset, ranging from leadership and community service to meritorious performances in academic and co-curricular activities.



“She is a luminary,” says Professor Clifford Ladzekpo, Deputy Rector of Academics at GH Schools, speaking of Doreen’s trajectory. “Her stellar academic achievements coupled with her exceptional community service earned her these accolades, making her an inspiration for many.”



Driven by a deep passion for media and a commitment to excel, Doreen left an indelible mark on GH Media School with her consistent high grades, community-service leadership, and her incredible win of nine awards.



As she moves on to larger professional arenas, Doreen Awolana Addah leaves behind immense pride and inspiration for future students of GH Schools to follow their passion with absolute commitment and perseverance.



“I’m going home with seven solid awards, taking home the overall best student. I must say, it was a big surprise.



"While I was on campus, I went through so many challenges, especially when it came to my studies. I don’t learn on my own. I find it difficult to sit and read a particular book over and over again. But my friends never neglected me.



"They were always there for me, encouraging me and always having discussions with me, and that helped me. And that’s why today I stand here as a proud winner of the overall Best Student," an excited Doreen proclaimed in an interview.





As the institution celebrates the journey of its valedictorian, it reassures the commitment it cultivates in its students for academic excellence, holistic development, and a relentless strive towards bettering the world.



Doreen Awolana Addah is not just a name but a saga of hard work, dedication, and pursuit of excellence that will shine brightly in the annals of GH Media School for years to come.



Indeed, the brilliance of Doreen Awolana Addah continues to dazzle, proving undeniably that with passion, hard work, and commitment, one can move mountains and make their dreams a reality.



Doreen’s journey sets a new standard for success for aspiring media professionals, while her spirit of determination promises to shape a future generation of valedictorians.



Four hundred and twenty (420) graduates of the 2-year Diploma program in Media, Cosmetology, Fashion, and Technology at the GH Schools were recognized during the vibrant ceremony that marked the 15th cohort training graduation. The most notable individuals—celebrities, media professionals, educators, and government appointees were present at the event, which took place on July 8, 2023, at the school's campus hall in Accra.



GH Schools is a coeducational institution whose mission is to educate a new generation of media practitioners in Africa and to cultivate within our student's skills that will cause transformation in our society, both socially, economically, politically, and culturally.