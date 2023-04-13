Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad for greener pastures

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

A Member of Parliament is supposed to redeem promises made to their constituents.



More often than not, such promises are of developmental issues like roads, schools, water, electricity, health centers and the like.



In the case of Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region, the promise is to deliver greener pastures - in the literal sense.



The 'Youth Greener Pastures Project,' as properly called is targeted at sending young people in the Constituency to the United Kingdom and Europe to try to make it away from home.



GhanaWeb presents 10 facts about the MP for the area



1. Hon. Obeng-Boateng is an indigene of Subiri Nkwanta and was born in November 1973



2. He is a first-time Member of Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party.



3. He is a lawyer by profession [Bachelor of Laws, 2011 and Professional Legal Practice [Solicitor] – 2015.]



4. In between the two he got a Masters of Law in Oil and Gas in 2012.



5. He is currently Vice Chair of the Government Assurance Committee and a member of the Communication Committee.



6. Obeng-Boateng before entering Parliament had served as Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited [BOST].



7. He also previously worked as Managing Director of APP Mining Services.



8. He is the Group CEO of Approachers Ghana Limited, a company that publishes Senior High School textbooks.



9. He is a Christian



10. The MP is known for undertaking developmental projects in his constituency.



The MP over the weekend hinted that the first batch of the Greener Pastures Project will soon leave the shores of Ghana.



The MP spoke about the imminent travel of the first cohort on April 8, 2023 at Baakokrom, a suburb of Sefwi Bekwai. He was in the area to commission a mechanized borehole for the community.



In 2022, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng announced that 100 youth in the Municipality will fly to the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe to seek greener pastures.



The youth in the area were excited and the initiative has since attracted the attention of residents in the Constituency and the Western North Region as a whole.



Meanwhile, the project has elicited varied reactions by people on social media.



