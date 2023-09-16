Meet 22-year-old Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi - Youngest medical doctor in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Twenty-two-year-old Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, on September 7, 2023; etched his name in history as he graduated from the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as the youngest medical doctor in Ghana.



Below is his profile as shared by the Pentecost Church of Ghana



Primary to SHS education



Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi’s academic journey began in 2006 when he commenced his primary education at Danem Royal Montessori School at the tender age of five.



Subsequently, he transitioned to Good Shepherd International School, followed by Oregon International School, and eventually Startrite Montessori School, all located in Accra.



In 2014, at the age of thirteen, he completed his basic education with an impressive aggregate of 06.



In the same year, 2014, he secured admission to Prempeh College Senior High School to further his secondary education.



Remarkably, he finished his secondary education in 2017 at the age of 16, achieving an aggregate of 07.



Medical school



Upon successfully passing through a rigorous interview process, he earned admission to the UCC School of Medical Sciences later in 2017, still at the age of 16.



Kwaku’s arduous six-year medical educational journey culminated on September 7, 2023, as he graduated from the UCC School of Medical Sciences at the age of 22.



Family



Dr. Gyamfi was born in April 2001 to Dr. & Mrs. Gyamfi, devout members of The Church of Pentecost, currently fellowship at PIWC-Odorkor.



He is the second child and the only son among four siblings.



His father is a Business and Financial Advisor, while his mother is a Caterer and a businesswoman.



Both parents hail from Sekyere Central in the Ashanti Region but reside in Accra, along with their four children.





His dedication and hard work have earned him this incredible achievement.

