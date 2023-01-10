Meek Mill video: Office of the President was unaware of filming - Director of Diasporan Affairs

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akwasi Awua Ababio, the director of Diasporan Affairs in the President's Office, has revealed that the presidency was unaware that US rapper Meek Mill was filming a music video at the Jubilee House.



He indicated, however, that serious lessons have been learned from what happened.



"I think that from this Meek Mill video issue, lessons should be learned because while we do want Africans from the diaspora coming here, there must be an understanding of limitations.



"I will say for sure that the people around during the shooting of Meek Mill’s video at the Jubilee House did not know that it was being shot," Asaaseonline.com quoted Awua Ababio



American rapper Meek Mill has deleted a promo video he posted on Instagram hours after he shared it with his followers on the platform and on Twitter.



Even though no reason has been given for the deletion, it is widely believed that it is due to a backlash arising from the fact that portions of the viral video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his recent visit.



The Twitter link that led to the Instagram reel is still up but leads to a blank page.



Meek Mill is seen rapping in various locations throughout the presidency, including the frontage, main corridors, the main conference hall - at a point behind the presidential lectern—and later in a sitting area.



Social media users, especially on Twitter, were largely angered by what they described as a near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Influencers on the platform have also attracted comments that are largely critical of the government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



From Sunday evening to Monday morning, the top trends were Meek Mill, Jubilee House, and White House.



Meanwhile, Meek Mill has issued an apology to Ghanaians for the video brouhaha.



He posted his apology on Twitter, stating thus: "My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!"



In another tweet, he explained, "I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot its a small camera and one kid … in America we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional," he added.



