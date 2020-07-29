General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Medical & Dental Council cautions against unaccredited training schools

Accredited institutions have been published on the Medical and Dental Council's website

Acting Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council Divine Banyubala Ndonbi has asked the public who want to be given medical training to enroll in schools that have been accredited by the National Accreditation Authority.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, Jul 29 that the list of accredited training institutions has been published on the Council’s website to enable the public identify and differentiate between the fake ones.



He also noted that the Council regularly publishes the list in the dailies to assist the public in making their decisions.



Mr Ndonbi was contributing to a discussion that centered on medical negligence in Ghana and the role that training intuitions can play to minimize this menace in the country.



He also said although the regulatory body will fulfil its mandate of stopping unaccredited institutions from operating, persons desiring to be trained also have a duty to cross-check from the Council before they enroll in a particular institution.



“Every individual who wants to get training, you have a primary responsibility to be sure what you are buying. If you go into a shop to buy something you have a responsibility to check the expiry date. If you get onto our website, there are institutions that are accredited.



“Even foreign institutions that as we speak we recognize are there because these are requirements of law.



“We also publish and by next week you will see another publication, all institutions in Ghana, medical, dental and physician assistant training institutions that are duly accredited.



“So the mere fact that you are a regulator does not mean people will not do the wrong thing.



“This is a public interest matter and it means that there is the principle of collective solidarity that must underpin our progress as a community called Ghana if really we want to move forward.



“If you find a school that is purportedly training people and you know the school does not have the requisite accreditation you don’t go there.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.