Media must 'force' NDC, NPP to stick to campaign promises - Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Source: angelonline.com
Celebrated Ghanaian businessman and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished the Ghanaian media to lead an agenda that could trigger a monumental transition of Ghana's fortunes beginning with the 2020 General Elections.
Dr Amoah, a former member of Ghana Investment Advisory Council explained that, the media will have to play a crucial role in "forcing" politicians and their political parties to campaign and act on what he described as "existential matters" bedeviling the country, such as jobs, debts, high imports among others.
Expressing his opinions about the upcoming elections via his official Twitter handle, the for FIFA Normalization Committee Chairman emphasized that politicians have always been treated with kid gloves when it comes to delivering on promises.
He therefor indicated that the media must force the politicians to do what the citizens need and not engage in trivial discussions.
1/4 “FORCE” POLITICIANS TO ACT ON EXISTENTIAL MATTERS— citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020
Campaign promises evaporate
The peoples key challenges remain n worsen with time
It’s “our” nation and its time to “force” our elected politicians to do what we need:
JOBS,plenty
IMPORTS,less
DEBTS,less
Make them listen!!
2/4 To succeed in turning things around, there shld be a new covenant with the elected that clearly sets out WHAT, i believe we all see as MUST HAVE, MUST DO that will assure real progress for all Ghanaians:— citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020
JOBS for everyone, educated or not
REDUCE IMPORTATION
REDUCE BORROWING
3/4Our rural youth who have migrated to the cities trafficking in the heat n rain is emotionally painful to watch— citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020
Pls lets help them with better jobs They are ASSETS n can produce for export or to import-substitute
We cant continue piling debts upon debts, making d future bleak
4/4 Pls Brothers/Sisters this isnt an NPP/NDC matter!— citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) July 8, 2020
Its a Ghana matter n if we don’t act n do what ALL NATIONS have done to build strong domestic economies n we continue to ignore putting our people and our lands to work,keep borrowing to feel good,our future’ll be gloomier
TBC
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.