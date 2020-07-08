You are here: HomeNews2020 07 08Article 1002586

General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com

Media must 'force' NDC, NPP to stick to campaign promises - Dr Kofi Amoah

Celebrated Ghanaian businessman and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished the Ghanaian media to lead an agenda that could trigger a monumental transition of Ghana's fortunes beginning with the 2020 General Elections.

Dr Amoah, a former member of Ghana Investment Advisory Council explained that, the media will have to play a crucial role in "forcing" politicians and their political parties to campaign and act on what he described as "existential matters" bedeviling the country, such as jobs, debts, high imports among others.

Expressing his opinions about the upcoming elections via his official Twitter handle, the for FIFA Normalization Committee Chairman emphasized that politicians have always been treated with kid gloves when it comes to delivering on promises.

He therefor indicated that the media must force the politicians to do what the citizens need and not engage in trivial discussions.






Ghana Media: A call to action

"The time is now to help make Election 2020 an epochal transition, from our post-independent lost period to a post-Pandemic, inclusive, supercharged development, putting our people to work n stop the crazy importation sapping our strength, our confidence and our future," he said.

The renowned economist said political parties about to embark on the campaign trail must be forced by the media fundamental Ghanaian challenges such as rural urban migration, unemployment, increasing debt stock and many other important national issues.



In December 2020 Ghana will go to the polls to elect a president and members of the Parliament. The incumbent head of state and leader of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Nana Akufo-Addo, is seeking re-election. He will take on former President John Dramani Mahama, who was elected as the candidate for the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This will mark the third time the two politicians have faced each other, with then-Vice President Mahama having defeated Akufo-Addo in 2012 and Akufo-Addo having beaten Mahama in 2016.

