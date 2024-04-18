Media can’t fight galamsey alone – Ing Dr Ashigbey

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lead convener for Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey has stated that the media alone cannot win the war against illegal mining also known as galamsey in the country.



This follows the worry expressed by the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Sir Sam Jonah, that there is a huge decline in media coverage of illegal mining activities.



“I wish I could be confident that the coverage will be professional but I am afraid I can’t, given the largely unserious way in which another important national issue—the most egregious abuse of the rights of millions whose livelihood has been decimated completely by galamsey operations, has been treated by your profession,” he disclosed in his address at the launch of the 75th-Anniversary celebrations of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on April 17, 2024.



Responding to the issue on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Thursday, Dr. Ashigbey stated that the fight against galamsey will be winnable only in a collective manner and not one-sided.



“I agree with that when we started the fight against galamsey and where it was and the changes we saw I agree with him but the challenge I have with him is that he is putting the blame on only one side. For people like him very revered would understand the whole mining and the way it ought to be.



“We need the support of the general public and people and stakeholders like him to support that particular fight,” Dr. Ashigbey stated.



He continued: “So we need Sir Sam Jonah and the likes of him, those of them who have the voices to support the media cause that once are putting it out there we will get the needed support.”