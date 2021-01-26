General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Media can play key role in coronavirus public education - Occupy Ghana

Civil society group, Occupy Ghana, has called for the media to do more in the area of coronavirus public education as cases continue to spike.



The group in a 10-point press statement issued on January 25, said there is an urgent need for public re-education at a time misconceptions of the coronavirus, continues to fester.



Point five of the statement specifically addressed the issue of education, it read in part: “In the general public, there are still many misconceptions about the disease.



“Re-educating the public about the disease, the myriad ways it can present and its short and long-term effects should be an exercise our media houses can help with.



Occupy Ghana encouraged different electronic media outfits to consistently air educational adverts and for the print media to also print full page adverts in that regard.



“We are inviting electronic media houses to commit to air approved educational advertisements on the pandemic for a minimum cumulative period of one hour in every 24-hour cycle, over the next month. Print media houses may also commit to print one full-page advert three times a week,” the group added.



The minister of information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said government could resort to a lockdown if cases continued to rise. The Ghana Health Service boss also said three children have been infected since schools reopened.



Meanwhile, the Health Service yesterday confirmed that all 16 regions have now recorded cases of coronavirus.



GHS Director General also disclosed that the airports remain the main avenue where cases are being recorded.