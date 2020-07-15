Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: GNA

Mechanic in court for attacking SDA Elder

Daniel Faglah, 56, a mechanic, has appeared before a Dodowa District Court, chaired by Gloria Naa Bator-Laryea for assaulting an Elder of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.



Faglah, who was charged with assault, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a GH¢5,000.00 bail.



Chief Inspector of Police Peter Agbelie narrating the facts of the case, told the court that the complainant, Elder Benjamin Teye is with the New Abirem SDA Church and also a farmer.



He said the complainant resides at Agomeda, while the accused person lives at Ayikuma Amanfro, both in the Sona District of Tema Municipal Area of the Greater Accra Region.



Chief Inspector Agbelie said Elder Teye and Agbelie has a long standing dispute over a parcel of land situated at Gbogblodzi near Ayikuma and on January 11, Elder Teye and two others who are witnesses in the case, went to the land with a surveying machine to note the extent of the land, when Faglah emerged and confronted them.



He said a misunderstanding ensued between them and Faglah seized the machine and assaulted the complainant.



Chief Inspector Agbelie said a report was made to the Ayikuma Police and a police medical form was issued to the complainant for hospital attention.

