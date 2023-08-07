Mayor of Kumasi woos investors in USA, declares Kumasi the heartbeat of Ghana

Diasporia News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne is actively wooing investors to the garden city of West Africa by declaring Kumasi as the “heartbeat of Ghana.”



He said Kumasi with its rich cultural heritage, strategic location, and growing economic potential, offers a promising investment destination to business communities especially investors from Colombus, Ohio.



At the inaugural Ohio Ghana Festival in Colombus, Ohio, Mayor Pyne said that the cultural significance of Kumasi is another compelling factor in attracting investors. As the historic capital of the Ashanti Kingdom, Kumasi is home to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, the renowned Manhyia Palace, traditional markets, museums, and various cultural festivals.



These cultural attractions not only draw tourists but also provide a distinct backdrop for businesses looking to tap into the city’s rich heritage and vibrant community.



Mayor Pyne stressed the strategic location of Kumasi that makes it a hub for trade and commerce, emphasizing the city’s commitment to creating a favorable business environment, providing needed infrastructure, and facilitating the necessary regulatory processes.



“Investors considering Kumasi can expect a wide range of sectors ripe for investment,” he said.



He further affirmed the commitment of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, to provide technical assistance in obtaining permits, licenses, and access to appropriate facilities.



Hon. Sam Pyne envisions a future where Kumasi City will continually thrive as a vibrant commercial capital of Ghana, with the completion of the Kumasi Central Market, the Boankra Inland Port, the Kumasi International Airport, and other satellite markets in the greater Kumasi enclave.



Through investment and collaboration, Mayor Pyne aims to unlock Kumasi’s full potential, create job opportunities, and contribute to overall economic growth in Ghana.



The declaration of Kumasi as the “heartbeat of Ghana”, the Mayor said, “This is an open invitation to all investors to explore the numerous opportunities available in Kumasi and be part of the city’s exciting growth story.