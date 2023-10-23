Mayor of Accra leads clean-up exercise to celebrate AMA's 125th anniversary

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has organised a clean-up exercise in the city to commemorate its 125 anniversary and reinforced the importance of environmental stewardship.



The exercise which began at the break of dawn on Saturday, October 21, 2023, was also in preparation for the highly anticipated funeral of the late Ga Manye, to ensure that the capital city of Ghana was in pristine condition to pay its respect to the revered Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, who passed away on December 26, 2022.



Armed with brooms, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, and a strong sense of community spirit, participants including staff of the AMA, volunteers, and residents converge across the city to desilt choked drains and gutters, clear areas overgrown with weeds as well as sweep the streets and pavements.



The exercise which was conducted concurrently in the three sub-metros of the Assembly (Okaikoi South, Ashiedu Keteke, and Ablekuma South covered areas including the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) stretch of the Palace Street; Reverend Thomas Clegg Memorial Methodist Church and the Department of Social Welfare stretch of the Nii Asere Ayite Road, all under the Okaikoi South Sub-metro.



Other areas were the vicinity of the Fire Academy and Training School, Bodey (Cleland road) through to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (John Evans Atta Mills High Street); Odorkor station (Asafoatse Nettey road) to the Bukom area; Accra General Post Office and its environs and the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital (Derby Avenue).



Other areas that were cleaned included Chorkor on the old Winneba road and Korle Bu Traffic light to Mamprobi Post Office (Guggisberg Avenue).



The first female Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, who led the exercise in an interview expressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city, not just for the funeral but as a continual endeavour to enhance the living conditions and environmental standards in Accra.



“Desilting of drains, clearing the weeds, and sweeping the filth in these areas will ensure a clean environment and save the people from diseases,” she said.



"Today, as we celebrate 125 years of the AMA, we remember the journey that has brought us this far," Mayor Sackey remarked. "We are not just cleaning our city; we are also affirming our commitment to the growth and development of Accra", she added.



She used the opportunity to commend residents who took part in the exercise in the three sub-metros and directed the Public Health officers to intensify efforts at enforcing the bylaws and monitoring sanitary conditions within the communities to ensure the right things were done.



She announced that in line with the GTC's amended directive on the closure of all shops and markets on Saturday, October 28, 2023, the Assembly would also conduct a deratting exercise in four markets-(31st Makola, Makola No:2, Agbogbloshie, and London markets.)



Mayor Sackey stressed the need for residents to keep the city clean before and after the burial of the late Ga Manye, saying the ultimate aim was to portray Accra as one of the cleanest cities in Africa and the World.



The AMA, founded in 1898, has played a crucial role in the growth and development of the city. Over the years, it has overseen critical projects, urban planning, and the provision of essential services to residents.