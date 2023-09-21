Maybe they have prepared breakfast for them somewhere to eat - Richard Ahiagbah on protestors arrests

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has weighed in on the arrest of participants in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub.



Richard Ahiagbah emphasized the need for transparency in the arrests and urged the police to communicate the reasons behind the detentions.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, Ahiagbah remarked, "Whatever the reason for their arrest is, whether they are taking them, maybe they have prepared breakfast for them somewhere they want to eat before they go and demonstrate, once the security conditions are okay, they should let them do that."



Ahiagbah also questioned the motive behind the protest, stating, "I don't get what they are demonstrating about. You know, it's important to demonstrate, but what is the incident? What is it that they are protesting? At least it's important for us to know that."



While emphasizing the importance of transparency and the right to peaceful protest, Ahiagbah called for swift action by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to clarify the situation surrounding the arrests.



"That's the right, and this tradition I belong to, and I think that our tradition is one that must preserve these rights for Ghanaians. So all citizens have a part in our democracy to express their views and those views," Ahiagbah added.



The Ghana Police Service has arrested of several protesters seeking to participate in an anti-government protest dubbed, #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



Maybe they have prepared breakfast for them somewhere to eat - @RAahiagbah says the protestors don't deserve to be 'maltreated' and are probably being whisked away to be fed by the police#GoodMorningGhana #MetroTV pic.twitter.com/qly4xJk57J — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) September 21, 2023

