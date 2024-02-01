‘May they forever rot in hell’ – Late Maj. Mahama’s mom breaks down at meeting with AG

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Veronica Bamford, mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, has reacted to the life imprisonment sentence handed to 12 persons guilty of her son’s gruesome murder.
According to her, now that the law has settled on those responsible for her son’s death; the convicts should be made to face their sentence as pronounced by the courts.
“May they rot in hell, may they never come out, and any government that should come into power and give any of them parole, that government will have my son’s blood on their hands,” she stated in tears on January 31, 2024.
Bamford was speaking at the office of the Attorney General, where she had paid a courtesy call on Godfred Dame to thank him for the successful prosecution of her son’s murderers.
She also disclosed having rejected proposals to name a street after her son in Denkyira Obuasi, the town where the then serving military officer was murdered in a mob lynching incident that attracted national attention.
TWI NEWS
Mother of the late soldier Veronica Bamford says the blood of her son will be on any government that will grant presidential pardon to the murderers of her son. #GHOneNews #GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/ISK2Ftmqtu— GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 31, 2024