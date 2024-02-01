‘May they forever rot in hell’ – Late Maj. Mahama’s mom breaks down at meeting with AG

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Veronica Bamford, mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, has reacted to the life imprisonment sentence handed to 12 persons guilty of her son’s gruesome murder.



According to her, now that the law has settled on those responsible for her son’s death; the convicts should be made to face their sentence as pronounced by the courts.



“May they rot in hell, may they never come out, and any government that should come into power and give any of them parole, that government will have my son’s blood on their hands,” she stated in tears on January 31, 2024.



Bamford was speaking at the office of the Attorney General, where she had paid a courtesy call on Godfred Dame to thank him for the successful prosecution of her son’s murderers.



She also disclosed having rejected proposals to name a street after her son in Denkyira Obuasi, the town where the then serving military officer was murdered in a mob lynching incident that attracted national attention.



Twelve out of the 14 persons, on January 29, 2024; were found guilty of murdering Mahama and sentenced to life imprisonment.That was after a seven-member panel returned a unanimous verdict of guilty against the assemblyman for the area, William Baah, Bernard Asamoah, aka Daddy; Kofi Nyarko, aka Abortion; Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Michael Anim.The rest are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu and Kwadwo Anim.The two persons alongside the 12 — Bismark Donkor and Bismarck Abanga — were however acquitted and discharged after the jury returned a not guilty verdict in their favour.They were standing trial on charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.SARA