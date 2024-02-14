May the Lord have mercy on your souls - Rev. Korankye Ankrah replies sexual misconduct accusers

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Royalhouse Chapel International has rejected and condemned what they termed as defamatory allegations made against their founder and Apostle General, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah by a self-proclaimed fetish priest, Osofo Samuel Kojo Bentil Odoom.



The response comes amidst a video circulating on social media where Osofo Kojo Bentil accused Korankye Ankrah of engaging in alleged sexual misconduct with a five-year-old girl nearly three decades ago.



He further alleged that the revered man of God was engaged in sexual impropriety with other members of his congregation.



However, the Royal House Chapel has described the accusations as deeply troubling, purposefully destructive, and defamatory.



The leadership, via a press statement, expressed their concern over the deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of their leader.



The church categorically refuted the allegations, asserting that Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has never been involved in any of the alleged misconduct, either with the mentioned individual or any other person(s).



“The Church views these allegations as deeply troubling, purposefully destructive, and defamatory. They are perceived as a deliberate and calculated attempt to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the esteemed Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah. and lower him in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.



“The leadership of the church wishes to say that Royalhouse Chapel has come this far by the grace of God, hard work, and sacrifices by the Apostle General and the leadership of the church.



“Royalhouse Chapel International therefore categorically refutes the claims made in these publications and wishes to put on record that, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah has never been involved in any of Bentil's allegations in any shape, form or fashion either with this particular individual mentioned by Bentil or any other person(s),” part of the statement said.



The church dismissed the allegations as lacking merit and urged the public to treat them with the contempt they deserve while they explore legal options to address the situation.



“The allegations by this self-styled fetish priest therefore lack merit and should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.



Royalhouse Chapel International extended forgiveness towards Samuel Kojo Bentil Odoom and his accomplices.



“In a Christian spirit. Royalhouse Chapel and the Apostle General in accordance with the word of God, extend forgiveness towards Samuel Kojo Bentil Odoom and his accomplices and pray for them that the Lord would have mercy on their souls.”







AM/SARA



