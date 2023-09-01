Mavis Leonards adjudged Most Outstanding Female at GFW Awards 2023

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The CEO of Global Sky Security Ltd, Mavis Leonards has been adjudged as the Most Outstanding Female in providing electronic security at the 9th Ghana Feminine Women Awards 2023.



Mavis Leonards recent recognition highlights the remarkable progress made by women in the domain of electronic security, a field that is gradually gaining traction within the region and is rapidly progressing in the diaspora.



The CEO of Global Sky Security Ltd has distinguished herself as a renowned security analyst trained in the United States of America. Her dedication and expertise have enabled her to thrive in a field traditionally dominated by men.



With a decade of experience working behind the scenes, Mavis Leonards has led her team in delivering tailored, high-quality security solutions to clients. This endeavor has not only contributed to the improvement of security standards but has also generated substantial employment opportunities for numerous individuals.



Under her leadership as CEO, Global Sky Security Ltd, a leading technology-driven security provider based in Ghana that extends its services across Africa, has significantly expanded its operations, establishing a strong presence in key locations across the country. Her commitment to values such as discipline, hard work, integrity, and excellence is evident in the regular training sessions she organizes for her staff.



While employing various leadership strategies, Mavis Leonards attributes her ultimate source of guidance to her faith in God. She leads her team based on the principles she derives from her faith.



Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mavis Leonards is a dedicated philanthropist. She is a co-founder of The Jewel in the Street Foundation, a remarkable initiative focused on transforming the lives of young street girls, known as "Kayeye," by providing them with transformative education, skills training, and sustainable employment opportunities. Many beneficiaries of this foundation have successfully transitioned into fields such as Fashion, Media, and Cosmetology.



Mavis Leonards is married to Franklyn Leonards, and their union is blessed with two children. In her leisure time, she actively engages with NGOs and start-up initiatives, offering voluntary services and mentorship to the youth. Her commitment to community and youth development extends to her role as an Advisory Board Member of IFED GLOBAL and her involvement in various Boards and Councils.



The outstanding contributions of Mavis Leonards have garnered numerous honors, awards, and recognitions. Among these are nominations in the 2022 Humanitarian Awards under the Philanthropy category, the prestigious "Go Global Front Runner in Professional and Excellence Service" accolade in 2021 and 2022 consecutively by the International Trade Council (ITC), and the 2022 European Quality Award (EQ) by The Programme Golden Collection of Awards, Oxford, United Kingdom.



Additionally, she serves as a mentor for the International Trade Council and holds a position on the Artificial Intelligence Committee of the same organization. Her company, Global Sky Limited, also clinched the Africa International Award of Merit from WAI-Press Ghana, as well as the MEA Markets African Excellence Award for the category of BEST INTEGRATED COMPANY in Ghana.



Mavis Leonards' recognition as The Most Outstanding Female in providing electronic security at the 9th Ghana Feminine Women Awards 2023 serves as an inspiration to women striving for excellence in traditionally male-dominated sectors.



