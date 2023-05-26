Mass electricity meter theft hits Amakom as residents live in total darkness

Regional News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Residents of Amakom in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region have been taken off the national grid following a mass electricity meter theft in the area.



According to the residents, they now have no access to electric power after some suspected thieves invaded the community and made away with meters in the community.



Expressing concern over the issue to Faustina Adutwumaa, a student of OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies, some residents said the rate of meter theft in the community was alarming.



They disclosed that over ten meters were stolen on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, causing fear in the area.



The residents have therefore called on the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Police Service to intervene and find a lasting solution to the problem.



"We were connected to the national grid just two years ago, and since then, those who connected power have had their meters stolen".



"We do not know those doing this to us, but they have left us with no light in our houses, and so we want the police to investigate the situation," one resident Mr Halidu Haruna cried out.