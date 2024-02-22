Martin Kpebu reveals why he feels betrayed after voting for Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has shared why he is disappointed and feels betrayed by the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



According to him, he voted for the then-candidate Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election hoping that he would deliver on his promises of fighting corruption, improving the economy, and providing better services to the people.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown, he indicated that he regretted his decision, as he realised that Akufo-Addo was worse than his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, in terms of governance and integrity.



“President Akufo-Addo is the one I voted for, I’ve never voted for JM [John Mahama]. So, it shouldn't be that when I attack President Akufo-Addo, I am doing it on behalf of JM. Because we all thought that he was better placed to fight corruption as a lawyer. He also appeared to have been more successful in life than JM. We thought that the success would translate into better governance.



“We didn't know that JM is a better person in governance than Akufo-Addo,” he stated.



The legal practitioner further explained that Akufo-Addo had failed to live up to his anti-corruption rhetoric, by maintaining the same score of 43 in Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index (CPI).



To him, John Mahama's worst score is Akufo-Addo's best score when it comes to the corruption index.



“Since he took over, his corruption records have been poorer than JM's. As a matter of fact, JM’s worst mark, which was 43, is Akufo-Addo’s best mark for the past four years.



“When he took over in the first year, he got 40 and in the next 2 years, he got 41. So, a man who promised so much, together with Bawumia, has turned out to be more corrupt than his predecessor and that is a shame,” he added.



He continued to say “That is how come I am wailing everywhere because I feel betrayed by the poor governance of Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.”



