Martin Amidu’s recent letter has nothing to do with me - Nana B reacts

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, the NPP National Youth Organiser, has denied ever threatening Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor via phone calls or text messages.



He was responding to Martin Amidu's claim on Saturday, November 28, that one Nana B had threatened him after he issued the anti-corruption risk assessment report on Agyapa and wrote his 27-page response to the Akufo-Addo administration on his resignation.



According to the National Youth Organiser of the governing NPP, both the phone number and email address Martin Amidu shared in his recent letter to the press are not similar to his.



“I would want to place on record that the said Nana B, referred to in Mr Martin Amidu’s most recent letter is not me and has nothing to do with me. Neither the telephone number nor the email address referenced in the said letter are similarly not mine [sic] and are not known to me,” Nana B wrote on his Facebook timeline on Saturday.



He further urged the media and members of the public calling him regarding the publication by Mr Martin Amidu to disregard the publication completely.



The Citizen Vigilante on Saturday, November 28, stated that on Thursday, November 19, 2020, he received a telephone call from 0500007614 which he did not pick up to avoid receiving any verbal threats of harm to his person, adding that, the said number was not on his contact list and thus was unknown to him.



The caller, Martin Amidu said, after he Amidu did not pick the call, followed up with an SMS at 7.40pm stating: “Otani gyimifoc”. To wit “foolish Northerner”.



He said, after he issued his 27-page response on Friday, November 27, 2020, the same phone number sent him a second SMS at 3.37pm stating: “Foolish man…kwasea like that. Wo maame tw3m mu tw3m”, quite unsavoury language to translate.



Martin Amidu indicated that in an attempt to confirm the identity of the owner of the telephone number, his son dialled the SIM card number again and the said Nana B mistook it for a missed call. So, at 9.11am on Saturday, November 28, 2020, he, Nana B, sent Amidu an SMS.



The SMS read, “Gm Sir. I missed ya call. Currently in class if I can call later. Have a blessed day. I learnt dz monin U hv made available a response I wish I can hve it in my mail so I also read and abreast myself. Thank you oabonsu32@gmail.com.”



Mr Amidu claims the texter attacked his ethnicity and wondered why his ethnicity should be a matter of interest in the dispatch of his duties as a citizen of this country.





