Martin Amidu is purely jealous of 'sharp & intelligent' Godfred Dame - Kwamena Duncan

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has castigated former Attonery General and Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu for attacking the reputation of Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in his latest article titled,



"THE MPs DOUBLE SALARY CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DOCKET WAS HANDLED BY THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND NEVER BY MARTIN AMIDU AS SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU"



Mr. Martin Amidu leveled serious allegations at the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also took a jab at Mr. Godfred Dame for speaking about him.



In his article released a day ago, he accuses the President of blackmailing some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to do his bidding.



He made references to politician and two-time independent Presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah's (JOY) claims that the President is holding the balls of key NDC MPs cited for taking double salaries.



JOY said; “What’s Happening in the 8th Hung Parliament? Nana Addo is holding the balls of key double salary NDC’s MPs in the 8th Hung Parliament. You all know that when a man’s balls are being squeezed, his mind and actions are incoherently bizarre. So NDC rank and file be calm and understand Gen. Mosquito and Elders. .. NDC is now on Political Dialysis in the 8th Hung Parliament whilst Nana Addo keeps on squeezing the balls of all double salary NDC’s MPs and corrupt high ranking members intermittently. Can NDC survive till 2024?…”



Mr. Amidu also slammed the incumbent Attorney General (AG), Godfred Dame, over the latter's claims that he (Martin Amidu) resigned because of his failure to investigate some NDC MPs for allegedly taking double salaries.



''On 17th May 2021, a friend called my attention to the fact that he had heard a radio discussion on Oman FM in which I was being blamed for the Government’s inability to prosecute the Members of Parliaments’ double salary case which the Office of the Attorney General had allegedly transferred to my office for prosecution, and I had failed or refused to prosecute same before my resignation. This was certainly a deliberate and knowing concoction of fake news from the newly minted Office of the Attorney General to assassinate my integrity and character.



The politically inspired propaganda against my integrity which sought to link my resignation to the failure or refusal of this irredeemably corrupt Government for four whole years to deal with the simple offence of double salary or stealing (as the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service put it), are false, infantile and barefaced lies intentionally concocted and put out by the Office of the Attorney-General to the unsuspecting public under the sub-heading “Godfred Yeboah-Dame.” The effigy of the Attorney-General published alongside the concocted falsehoods of me resigning without prosecuting a case which was never handled by my office during my tenure as the Special Prosecutor demonstrates how shamefully low the hitherto respected ethical Office of the Attorney-General which I had the privilege of serving in for over fourteen years of my career has descended into since 7th January 2021.



Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, the young and inexperienced Attorney General should know now that he is the Attorney General that there are no records in his office or the Director of Public Prosecution’s office showing that the Attorney-General, Ms. Gloria Akuffo, old enough to be Mr. Dame’s mother, sent any docket on this case to me as Special Prosecutor to prosecute. No such letter was ever received by me when I was the Special Prosecutor, and no records exists in the Office of the Special Prosecutor of receipt of such a letter or docket from Ms. Gloria Akuffo.



Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame under whose name the Daily Guide Network reports and attributes the infantile lies that: “the Office of the Special Prosecutor which was headed by former Attorney General Martin A.B.K. Amidu, took over the case to do the prosecution but the process was not completed until he resigned late last year” ought to have developed the capability of asking the Director of Public Prosecutions as to the status of the case instead of linking to my resignation to a matter which never came under my watch just to assassinate my character'', portions of Martin Amidu's article read.



Reacting to the article, Kwamena Duncan refuted the descriptive title used by Martin Amidu, in his article, to qualify the AG.



According to him, Martin Amidu is speaking out of envy for Godfred Dame.



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwamena Duncan noted that Mr. Amidu cannot stand the intelligence of Mr. Godfred Dame, hence his resort to describing him as ''inexperienced Attorney General''.



"This is pure jealousy," he ridiculed Mr. Amidu.



''That man is young but very sharp and intelligent. Godfred Yeboah Dame, very, very sharp and intelligent. In fact, he had a six-hour vetting period and I enjoyed every bit of it. Playback the video! Let him take the history of that man as a private practitioner, virtually all his cases, he won all his cases virtually," he stressed.







