Martin Amidu is a disgrace to law profession – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has advised the immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to stop blaming his incompetence as an anti-corruption campaigner on the sitting government.



He described the actions of Martin Amidu as that of a coward who runs from a fight with his tail in between his legs and a disgrace to the learned profession. “Martin is a coward who has disgraced the law profession. A fighter does not run away from a fight but rather stays on and attacks his opponents”.



According to Maurice Ampaw, Ghana needs brave men and women like the late President Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa who defied all odds to achieve their goals and objectives. “Rawlings organized a coup when he saw corruption in the country. He was prepared to die for the country. Just like them, Martin Amidu could’ve stayed on and fought corruption in Ghana”.



He went on to describe Martin Amidu’s claim that he has no office to work in and that his life was under threat as simply an excuse for him to put aside his responsibility.



He passed this comment in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Sefa Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw motioned that the former Special Prosecutor was resourced more than judges in the various levels of courts in the country.



“I have been to Martin Amidu’s office over three times and he has done well. He has security personnel guarding his office and travels in an armoured vehicle. He has protection and an office. His office is well furnished while some Judges have no tables in their offices.



Martin Amidu is a liar to have said he has no office. He is a liar and a coward who gives excuses and runs when the fight gets tough. Anyone who is prepared to fight the battle against corruption does not care if they fall in the stronghold of the enemy. Even in the stronghold of the enemy, that is where they fight harder”.



The lawyer stated that he would not have allowed himself to be pushed out of office were he the Special Prosecutor. “I would have told the President to stay away for me to do my work but Martin Amidu is just making excuses”, he reiterated.



After working in the office of the Special Prosecutor for a couple of years, Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu has resigned, citing what he described as “political interference in the independence of his office” as the main reason for his decision to resign.



In an acceptance letter, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare conveyed the President’s appreciation to the former Attorney General under the Atta-Mills government.





