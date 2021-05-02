Marshallans screen children at Potter’s Village

Health News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a friendly Catholic Society of Accra East Region, has organised a health screening for children at the Potter’s Village, a home for the vulnerable.



The exercise was on the theme: “Putting Smiles on Faces through Health Care - For God Loves a Cheerful Giver, 2 Corinthians 9:7”.



It was carried out in partnership with the Ghana Health Service, sponsored by Panbros, and held on the premises of the Home at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.



Madam Isabelle Odartey-Wellington, the Regional Noble Lady of Accra East Region, said over the years, the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall had contributed in several ways towards the wellbeing of people in the community.



She said the Marshallan Relief and Development Services, the development wing of the Organisation, had supported and encouraged girls to take interest in Information and Communication Technology, provided relief items to various groups in different parts of the country, and health care to hard-to-reach communities.



“Today, with the support of the team of medical staff from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the medical officers within our own organisation, we shall be screening, providing educational, preventative as well as basic but urgent care services to these children with healthcare needs,” said Madam Odartey-Wellington.



“We shall emphasise on preventative care because we realise that learning preventative techniques will help these children more than anything else in preventing various diseases.”



Mr Kojo Baah, the Quality Assurance Manager, Panbros, donated GHC10,000.00, food items and assorted drugs for the upkeep of the children.



“As the main sponsor of this occasion, we are also fully supporting financially the presence of the medical team from GHS today, and we pledge an educational scholarship scheme for ten children, we shall discuss the modalities with management of the Home later,” he said.



Dr (Mrs) Jane Irina Adu, the Founder and President of Potter’s Village, commended the Knights and Ladies of Marshall and Panbros for the gesture, and said it would improve on the standard of living of the children.



She said the main aim for setting up the Home was to empower women and give shelter to children and the vulnerable in society.