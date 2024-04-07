Marrying a child to either a deity or human is a crime - Deputy CHRAJ boss

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Mercy Larbi, the Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has firmly stated that any form of child marriage constitutes a crime according to the Children's Act, regardless of whether it involves a human or a deity.



Her remarks come in the wake of the controversy surrounding the purported marriage between 12-year-old Naa Okromo and Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, a 63-year-old priest, which has sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters.



Addressing the issue on JoyNews' Newsfile, Mrs Larbi emphasised that child marriage, in any form, is unacceptable under the law. She pointed out that although some may attempt to justify such unions by claiming they are deities rather than humans, the act remains a violation of the child's rights and a criminal offence.



"Whether it's to a deity or a human being or whatever, it's a crime," she stated.



Mrs Larbi illuminated the clandestine nature of such marriages, noting that perpetrators often avoid public ceremonies to evade detection by authorities. Instead, they opt for covert arrangements, with the child living with the adult until they reach adulthood, all while circumventing legal scrutiny.



"So you will see the child with the person, and then when the child is 18, they will do whatever they are supposed to do. But from 12 years, you will see that the child will be living with the person for all this while because they know that when they perform the marriage ceremony openly, people will hear and report to CHRAJ or the police," she stated.



Despite ongoing efforts to educate the public about the illegality and harmful consequences of child marriage, Mrs Larbi stressed the need for further action to combat this practice, particularly in northern Ghana, where it remains prevalent.



Echoing Mrs Larbi's sentiments, Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah condemned the alleged marriage of Naa Okromo to the Gborbu Wulomo, asserting that the law unequivocally prohibits such unions, regardless of the child's age.



"It is neither here nor there whether 12, 15 or 16—of course, I'm mindful of Section 122 of Act 560 on the determination of a child's age. It is key only for purposes of ensuring that Section 14 has not been breached, and clearly, the argument being thrown out there, whether 12, 15 or 16, still does not meet the age criteria," she said.



Mrs Dapaah emphasised the importance of upholding the legal definition of childhood until the age of 18, as outlined in Section 1 of Act 560. She underscored that age considerations are pivotal in ensuring compliance with Section 14 of the same act, which expressly prohibits child betrothals.



