General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marriage scandals that have trended in 2021 so far

2021 despite being three months old has recorded several marital scandals

2021 is barely three months old, but it has courted some of the biggest stories, some very shocking, sad, and disappointing.



GhanaWeb in this article has highlighted some notable scandals that have gained prominence in Ghana over the past three months.



The highlight borders on marital and relationship issues surrounding some big names in the country.



Koku Anyidoho’s divorce saga



A few weeks ago, GhanaWeb broke the news of former NDC General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, sacking his wife Jennifer Yeboah from their marital home.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Madam Yeboah revealed how her husband after accusing her of the death of their 8-year-old daughter in an accident, threw her out of the house and packed her belongings which he forwarded to her parents.



“He said I killed Sitsofe. And even the day he sacked me from the house, I asked my boy ‘Kofi, let’s go…’. He told the boy to tell me, ‘tell her you won’t go, she will go and kill you like how she killed Sitsofe…’” she recounted.



Among other things, Mr Anyidoho’s wife accused him of emotional abuse and neglect after she was involved in the accident that led to the loss of their daughter.



The NDC former Secretary is reported to have sent a drink to his wife’s family asking for a dissolve of their marriage.



Even though he is yet to publicly speak on the matter, a question by Nana Aba Anomoah in a recent interview with Mr Anyidoho in which she sought to find out whether he tried contacting his wife on International Women’s Day, had him infuriated to the extent of threatening to walk out of the interview.



“I will walk out of the studio, don’t annoy me. If you want me to disturb you, I will go. If you want to see the other side of me, you will see it. I don’t take no hostages.”



An obviously livid Koku Anyidoho stood up and tried to pack his things to leave the studio but opted to continue the interview after the host apologized.



Eugene Arhin’s divorce and the allegations of property grabbing



On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Gloria Assan Arhin, the wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin filed divorce a lawsuit at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.



Among other things, Mrs. Arhin cited abuse and adultery on the part of her husband as the grounds for initiating a divorce process.



In the said suit also, Mrs. Arhin who said she and her husband married in 2012 listed various properties they acquired together as a couple and prayed that the court grants her ownership of portions of the properties she listed.



She also asked the court to declare her joint owner in equal share with the respondent in all properties acquired in the course of their marriage.



The number of listed properties in the suit caused massive public reactions with many questioning how the Head of Communications at the Presidency was able to amass such wealth and properties after just four years of serving in government.



Mr Arhin however in reaction to the suit described it as “deliberately leaked all over social media obviously to achieve a certain effect” adding that he was yet to be served with any suit.



Specifically speaking to the issue of property accumulation, Mr Arhin described that and other allegations including physical abuse as untrue.







“In as much as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the Court of Law,” his post concluded.



In a later twist, Mrs Arhin backtracked on her claims by withdrawing several portions of allegations contained in her suit.



In the amended petition filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, February 15, 2021, Gloria Assan Arhin claimed that there is only one property in contention, which is an uncompleted 5-bedroom house at Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District.



Some other properties she claimed belonged to Eugene Arhin were removed in her amended petition.







The amendment reportedly came after Eugene Arhin filed a response to the petition by his wife, asking her to prove claims she made in her initial petition.



Ras Mubarak finally replies his former wife after five years of abuse allegations



For five years after his marriage with journalist, Rasheeda Adams ended on an unpleasant term, former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak was the subject of persistent allegations of physical, emotional, psychological, and financial by his wife.



It was however not until March 12, 2021, that the former MP in a long epistle on his Facebook page brought everything to bare by telling his side of the story.



The motivation to finally speak up was at the back of a post by her former wife in reaction to news of a man beating his wife to death.



Seeking to recount her own abuse experience, Ms Rasheeda Adams stated how society and support systems failed her in the process of events leading to her acrimonious divorce five years ago.



However, Ras Mubarak who felt his ex-wife’s comparison of him and Philip Caezar Kumah who allegedly beat his wife to death was finally led to break his silence on the divorce.



In his response, the former MP detailed how he was trapped into a relationship with Miss Adams resulting in a pregnancy that led to their marriage.



He however recounted what comes off as several behaviours of her ex-wife that clearly showed a disparity in their compatibility as a couple.



Among other things, the former MP accused his ex-wife of being a narcissist and self-serving.



Having heard only one side of the story for the past five years, Ras Mubarak’s outburst was seen by many as vindicating for him and much more revealing of what caused the very acrimonious divorce between himself and his former wife, Miss Rasheeda Adams.