Market women at Accra Central show off dancing skills as they mark Christmas

Some market women in Accra Central have taken to the dance floor to relieve stress, as if to say that, while they are always busy at work, especially in a location that is not designed for having fun.





This was captured in a video of a popular TikTok dancer, Official Starter, the market women lining up, taking turns showing off their dancing skills.





The visibly excited women took turns dancing away into the moment, dressed in something to represent the Christmas season or in Santa Claus outfits.







In retrospect, the year has been a generally difficult one, and it has seemed that through this video, the market women are sending a message of thanksgiving to God for seeing them through the difficulties while still keeping them alive.





Watch the video below:





This has to be my favorite Christmas video ...Happy mothers ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/haWh7V68CE — AMOTO???? (@femi4yo) December 24, 2022

