Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Market fires: NPP’s allegations an attempt to divert focus from electoral fraud – Xavier Sosu

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, MP-elect, Madina Constituency

Member of Parliament-elect for Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu has advised the public to treat with contempt allegations of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is behind recent arson attacks on markets across the country.



He described the allegation as unfortunate and a deliberate attempt by the NPP to divert attention from the pressing issue in the country, “issues of electoral fraud as raised by the NDC”.



The NDC has been accused of plotting arson attacks in various markets across the country leading to the loss of properties. Eric Adogla, driver of the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor was picked up by officials from Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) at the early hours of Monday on allegations of being involved in the recent market fires in Koforidua, Kantamanto, Asankragwa and, lately, Kaneshie.



Reacting to these allegations in an interview with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, the MP elect said, “This is a very unfortunate allegation. There is no truth that we, the NDC are behind the market fires. The allegations are a deliberate attempt to divert attention from issues of electoral fraud raised from the just ended December 7 polls”.



The lawyer noted that the NDC will never deliberately destroy some of its legacies when Ghana had John Dramani as president. “The NDC will not set fires to markets because we suspect discrepancies in the election results. Why, are these innocent traders the Electoral Commission or NPP? Besides, everyone knows the NDC is behind the development of many markets in the country so why would we burn them down?” he asked.



On his accord ex-President Mahama has a track record of being peaceful and graceful which is evident in his 2016 election loss and how he transferred power to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP. “If he had all the powers back then and never caused any misunderstanding, but handed over power smoothly, why should he incite violence now?”



To him, the 2020 election results is proof of a wind of change blowing in Ghana and the NPP needs to react to this. He advised the NPP to comment on the EC probe and other relevant issues and not accuse the NDC of the market fires. He stated, “What the NPP is saying has no iota of truth and we should not work with such allegations as Ghanaians’.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.