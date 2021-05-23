'Mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed' – Roads Minister

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

• Kwasi Amoako-Atta says the second term of the Nana Addo government will complete 20 interchanges



• He promised to deal with contractors who do shoddy roads



• The Pokuase Interchange in Accra is expected to be fully opened to traffic in the first week of July 2021





The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has hinted government's quest to finish at least 20 interchanges nationwide by the end of 2024.



This development, he said will be out of the 25 interchanges expected to be constructed by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



During his media engagement on Sunday, May 23, 2021, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Amoako-Atta said: “mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed.”



He believes that the initiative would be an unprecedented feat in the country’s political history when completed.



“By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built, we have estimated 25, but we are convinced and sure, and we know what we are about…because we have programmed whatever we are doing, and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country. This has never happened in any administration since independence”, the Roads Minister assured.



He also promised to deal with contractors who make shoddy roads.



“Gone were the days that people were doing shoddy work, we were using Ghanaian money to pay them. Today, it cannot happen and under the watch of government, under my watch, if any road is found to be shoddily done, and certified by an engineer, both the contractor and the engineer will be taken on".



Meanwhile, the Pokuase Interchange in Accra is expected to be fully opened to traffic in the first week of July 2021.



The four-tier interchange project was originally scheduled to be completed in October 2020 and later changed to March 2021.



The Minister said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the project to help ease traffic congestion on the Accra-Nsawam Highway.