Mark it on the wall, Bawumia will beat Alan in Ashanti and Central Regions – Obiri Boahen affirms 

The founder and leader of Global Movement for Dr Bawumia, Nana Obiri Boahen has affirmed that the vice president will beat Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyerematen in the NPP’s upcoming primaries.



According to Nana Obiri Boahen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the flagbearership by beating the minister in both the Ashanti and Central Regions which are Mr Kyerematen’s home regions.





“I respect everyone who has expressed interest in vying for the flagbearer position and I believe all of them can lead the party. But what I am also saying is that even the Ashanti Region which is Alan Kyerematen’s home region and let me even add the Central Region, Bawumia will beat him in both regions. Mark it on the wall.



Today, I am adding Central Region. If you follow Alan Kyeremanten you will know that some of his roots are in the Central Region. The last time I said it will be Ashanti but today I am adding the Central Region. It is not arrogance or boasting but I am being frank, I am being honest and I am being sincere,” he told the host of Ade Akye Abia on Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Monday, November 21, 2022.



The New Patriotic Party has set out to maintain power in the 2024 presidential election with an agenda dubbed Breaking the 8.



Ahead of the party’s flagbearer election, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen have emerged as the lead candidates.



Other persons whose names have come up as frontrunners include Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.









