General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Many Ghanaians are unwilling to report cases of corruption - CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has expressed concern about the unwillingness of Ghanaians to report incidents of corruption.



This, the Commission noted had been heightened by the general perception that even when cases were reported, nothing would be done about it coupled with the fear of being victimised.



Mr Theophelus Tetteh Tuwor, Central Regional Director of CHRAJ shared these sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and stressed the need for Civil Society Organizations and the private sector to help change the narrative.



“When reporting on issues of human rights and administrative justice, you need an identifiable complainant but for anti-corruption, you only give us a lead. Unfortunately, that is where the cases are not coming”, he lamented.



“Normally, people have this perception that when they report, nothing will happen or they will be victimised”, Mr Tuwor noted while bemoaning that many Ghanaians remained unconcerned.



Mr Tuwor, therefore, assured that people must not be worried about being victimised because they were protected under the whistle-blower's act.



On cases, the Regional office of CHRAJ did not record any anti-corruption case for the year 2020 as against one case in the previous year.



Mr Tuwor said his outfit would continue to embark on series of public education to make the Commission more visible and engage institutions on the need to help fight corruption in the Country.