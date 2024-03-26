Manhood disappearance scare in Kasoa: Seven victims 'searching' – Report

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

The Central region, particularly Kasoa has been gripped by reports of individuals losing their manhood after alleged encounters with strange foreigners.



According to a recent report by UTV News, seven of such incidents have occurred within the past two weeks.



The latest incident is reported to have unfolded on March 24, 2024, as recounted by Jacob Kubi, a UTV correspondent from Kasoa, during Midday Live News on March 25.



According to his report, a shoe seller operating in Kasoa found himself at the center of this alarming trend when he purportedly had body contact with two individuals believed to be of Nigerien origin.



Detailing the encounter, Eben explained, "In the past two weeks, 7 people have had their penises missing in the Central region after having bodily contact with certain people.



“The recent one happened yesterday evening, a man who sells shoes at Kasoa under the overhead, two people who are believed to hail from Niger approached the shoe seller with the aim of buying some of his shoes.



“They asked for the price, and these two guys pretended as if they didn't understand what the seller was saying. One of them got closer and made body contact with him and according to the seller, he felt like an electric shock in his body and realized his penis was missing after constant checks.”



He explained that the suspects were apprehended and taken to the Kasoa C.B.D police station and subsequent police interrogation revealed a confession from one of the suspects of masterminding the act and also claiming the ability to restore the missing manhood through incantations and chants.



However, despite his numerous efforts, the victim's manhood remained missing at the time of filing the report.



He added that the suspects had suggested that they are around 40 individuals operating in Accra, engaged in similar activities.



“So, he blew an alarm for people to come around and the two were arrested and taken to Kasoa C.B.D police station. and upon police interrogation, the man confirmed that he actually took his penis and he can restore it but upon a series of incantations and chanting the penis is yet to be restored.



“The man has been taken to hospital for medical attention but still, his manhood is missing. But the person whose penis got missing about two weeks ago has his own restored but his penis cannot function anymore.



“According to the suspects they are about 40 in number in Accra doing such business by making people’s penis go missing,” he added.







AM/SARA







