Man who allegedly killed another man over a piece of cigarette beaten to death

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Tanoso in Sunyani near Abesim in the Bono Region were thrown into shock after the 28-year-old man known in the locality as Kaula Zeeba mercilessly butchered his 52-year-old close friend named Akwasi Richard.



The young man reportedly butchered the 52-year-old man over a piece of a cigarette.



Reporting from the area, Nana Kwame said Zeeba handed over the piece of cigarette to Akwasi Richard to smoke some, but Akwasi ended up finishing it without giving it back to him.



This infuriated him, and he allegedly attacked him with a machete until he allegedly died.



Some residents in the area who were shocked by the incident also took the matter into their own hands and beat Zeeba to death.



Nana Kwame said Zeeba was wearing waist beads as a form of protection, which his attackers removed.



He said that after the beads were removed, Zeeba died following the beatings.



