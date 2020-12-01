General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Man sues Bole NPP for failing to pay GH¢10,000 loan

He wants the party to pay the money with interest

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) called Kennedy Kofi Yembeh has sued the Executives of the NPP for the Bole- Bamboi Constituency at the Bole District Magistrate Court for taking GH¢100,000 from him to bus NPP supporters to the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2017.



Kennedy Kofi Yembeh’s claim that the constituency executives borrowed GH¢10,000 but have since the 16th of December, 2016 refused to pay despite repeated demands.



He also claims interest on the said amount from December 2016 to the final date of judgement and general damages including incidental expenses of GH¢1,000.



Bole based Nkilgi FM spoke to Mr Kennedy Kofi Yembeh and he explained that on the 16th December 2016 the NPP executives led by the Vice-Chairman then Mr Abudu Orlando came to him at Bamboo and borrowed an amount of GH¢10,000 and promised to pay same in a shorter possible time.



He said he followed and pleaded with the NPP executives to pay the same money back but all in vain.



Mr Kennedy said all efforts made by him to get defendant pay the said amount proved futile hence his action of suing the NPP executives at the Bole magistrate court.





