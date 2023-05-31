Man snubs authorities to bury late father in a Toyota Corolla in Navrongo

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

A businessman named Dr. Norbert, over the weekend, buried his late father in a white Toyota Corolla despite caution from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



Dr. Norbert, before his father’s burial, sought permission from the EPA but was denied as the outfit stated the action broke environmental laws.



The businessman, however, followed through with the initial plan of burying his father in a car because of the bond the two shared.



In a video sighted on UTV Ghana’s official Twitter page, the deceased was said to have been laid in a reclined front passenger seat and driven into his grave on the outskirt of the town.



According to the Upper East Correspondent for UTV, Alhassan Abdul Washeed, Dr. Norbert, who is a medical practitioner in Navrongo was invited by the EPA, Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly, and the National Security to caution about the disregard his action had for laid down regulations but the former refused.



It is also suspected that Dr. Norbert could be directed to dig up his father’s grave for flouting the rules and pleas of authorities.



