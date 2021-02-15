Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Man killed over GHC10 on Valentine’s Day

The deceased was slashed to death by his friend

A young man has lost his life following a misunderstanding over GHC10 at Pekyi Number 1 in the Ashanti region.



The young man was allegedly slashed to death by his friend during a gambling game the two were playing.



Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik Anokye reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem said the two were playing a game and agreed that the winner would go out and celebrate valentine’s day with the money.



However, in the course of the game, Kwame Boakye aka Pounds Sterling was slashed to death by his friend whose name was given as Isaac aka Mystical over the GHC10.



The suspect had taken the money from Pounds Sterling who demanded it back.



But this led to a scuffle between the two.



The reporter said Pounds Sterling allegedly picked a stone to hit the suspect but he dodged and reportedly slashed his throat and his ribs.



Pounds Sterling is said to have screamed before he fell to his death.



Meanwhile, the suspect who is known to be a drug peddler has taken to his heels after his unlawful act.



The Police have since mounted a search for him.