Man found dead at Breman cemetery with both legs and hands tied to his back

Regional News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A man believed to be in his mid 40s has been found dead at Breman cemetery in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased according to eyewitness was found dead with both legs and hands tied to his back at the cemetery on Saturday August 19, 2023.



Some residents who trouped to the scene to catch a glimpse of the situation said the deceased was lying on the ground naked with blood oozing from his mouth.



They suspected that, the man was killed by some unknown assailants and dropped the body at the area.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly Member of the area Hon Joshua Anin Takyi said they couldn't identify the man as all those who were at the scene deny having any knowledge of who he was.



He noted that police in the area were notified immediately and has since taking over the investigations.



"We informed the police immediately after receiving the unfortunate news; we went to the scene to discover that, the man was indeed dead".



"We suspect who ever killed him to have stroked the man with cement blocks but as to why and who did that, we do not know"



"Police did conduct a thorough search on the body and none of his parts were missing, the body has since been deposited at a morgue pending investigations", he said.