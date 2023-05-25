Man escapes death as train crashes into his cab at Alajo

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A taxi cab driver had a fortunate escape on Thursday morning, May 25, when an Accra-bound train from Tema collided with his car at Alajo in Accra.



According to eyewitnesses, the driver attempted to cross the rail tracks hastily but became stuck, leading to the oncoming train colliding with the vehicle and pushing it off the tracks.



The driver's side of the taxi was severely damaged, leaving onlookers in shock.



A video of the incident captured passersby assisting the driver out of the taxi and urging him to report the incident to the police.



The driver appeared visibly shaken by the accident as he retrieved his belongings from the vehicle.



"Take your belongings and let's go to the police station. Strange things are really happening in this world; the train has completely damaged the vehicle," the concerned passersby were overheard saying.



Efforts to obtain comments from the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) have been unsuccessful thus far.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











YNA/WA