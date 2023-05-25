Man dies in galamsey pit at Kofikurom

Regional News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A man believed to be in his fifties has died in a galamsey pit at Kofikurom, near Aboso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, while going fishing.



The man, identified as Michael Nartey, left home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the afternoon to the river in order to catch some fish.



A resident of the place, who gave his name as Kofi Mensah, told GhanaWeb that they assumed the deceased had gone to his farm after fishing, but when they realised he was still not back on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, they decided to look for me.



He explained: "Michael didn't come home after several hours, so we all thought he after hanging his net, he had moved to one of his farms and that he would come back later in the night, but he didn't come.



"So yesterday, Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, a search party was dispatched to look for his whereabouts. After several hours of search, the team found Michael Nartey's footwear, dress, and the fishing net close to a pit, but the body could not be found", he said.



According to him, Upon further search, the team noticed something in one of the pits that resembled a human hair; they drew closer and realised it was a human head.



They called on some elders and committee members of the community who came to pour libation then some divers went in to remove the body.



He added that the community folks were surprised to see Michael's body standing in the pit when they expected a drowned body to be lying under the water or floating at the surface of the water.



The Aboso Police Command has been informed about the incident and have

begun their investigation.



Meanwhile, the mortal remains have been deposited at the morgue in Tarkwa.