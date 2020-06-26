Crime & Punishment of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Man dies after wife violently pulled manhood during a fight

A woman has been arrested by Police in Adukrom Akuapem in the Eastern region for violently pulling the manhood of her husband allegedly leading to his death during a scuffle.



A misunderstanding ensued between the couple – Akosua Kudornu and the husband Agbeko Trevor ,46, after she returned late in the night on Tuesday, June 22, 2020.



This led to a fight which in the process the wife grabbed the penis and scrotum of the husband and pulled it violently in self defence as the husband attacked her.



He was rushed to the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital but died while on admission.



On the following day at about 2:00 pm,Kojo Tovor,Father of the deceased reported the incident to Police that the son told him the wife squeezed his manhood during a fight hence hospitalized but the son died later at the Hospital.



Police proceeded to the Tetteh Quashie Hospital Morgue to take inventory of the body and later proceeded to Quarters, a suburb of Adukrom, and arrested the suspect in her house to assist in investigation.



The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado told Kasapa News the body of the deceased would be moved to Police Hospital in Accra for an autopsy to help establish the cause of death to aid in prosecution.





