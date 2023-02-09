Man commits suicide at Diabene in the western region

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A man believed to be in his thirties has committed suicide at Diabene a community in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.



A unit Committee Member in the Community, Yaw Amoh who confirmed this to GhanaWeb said from the look of things "the body has been hanging for almost two weeks now".



He said “we were at site working when someone came to inform us that he had seen a lifeless body in the bush, so I reported it to the Assembly woman who asked me to go and confirm it. We went to the scene but could not identify the body because the face was not showing”.



“The body has begun decaying so it has started smelling badly”, he added.

It is not clear what might have caused the man to take his own life.



Meanwhile the police has been to the scene to pick the body to the mortuary while further investigations begin.