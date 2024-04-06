You are here: HomeNews2024 04 06Article 1924830

Regional News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man beaten to a pulp for allegedly making another man's penis disappear

The allegations of manhood disappearance across the country continue as a man is beaten to a pulp for allegedly making the penis of a young man disappear in Accra, the nation’s capital.

Viral videos shared on social media showed the commotion that transpired after the alleged penis disappearing incident which reportedly took place at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra at midnight on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

One of the videos, which was shared by @withAlvin_on X, showed the accused person being beaten by some members of the community as he was being dragged away by two men.

Another video showed the man being forced to make the penis of the victim reappear. The accused person could be seen rubbing his hands around the sensitive area of the victim.

“Is it (the penis) coming/" one woman could be heard asking in the Ga dialect as the accused person was supposedly trying to make the penis of the victim reappear.

"They said it is coming", another man responded.

A video also showed the moment personnel of the Ghana Police Service managed to rescue the accused person from the hands of the community members.

Meanwhile, a District Court in Awutu Bereku District in the Central Region has remanded an 18-year-old driver's mate who claimed his penis disappeared after a mason touched his shoulders.

A medical report form indicated the penis of the supposed victim was "intact and functioning normally without any deformity."

The driver's mate faces charges of publication of false news and deceiving a public officer.

