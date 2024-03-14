Man allegedly stabbed to death during a fight

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man believed to be in his early 40s was killed after his colleague allegedly stabbed him with a knife at a mosque.



The incident happened at Old Botianor in the Ga South Municipality.



Details emerging indicate that the deceased, Abubakar, was seen exchanging words with the alleged attacker, whose name was given as Latif.



The report further reveals that, during the altercation, Latif knocked the deceased down, sat on him, pulled the knife from his pocket and allegedly stabbed the deceased in his heart.



Latif has since been apprehended by Kokrobite Police Command, while the body of the deceased is deposited at Kole Bu Mortuary for preservation.



The Chairman of the Botianor Muslim Association, Muhammad Issah in an interview with the media confirmed the incident.



According to him, he was not around when the issue occurred.



However, based on the briefing he received, there was an exchange between the two, which led to the unfortunate incident.