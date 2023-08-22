Man allegedly beheads his landlord at Yaw Anane in Bia West District

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

A man believed to be in his late forties is in the grips of the Bia West District Police command for allegedly beheading his landlord at Yaw Anane, a small farming community near Akaatiso in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.



The incident which occured on Monday morning threw the small community into a state of shock, fear and mourning.



Confirming the sad incident to UTV Western North Regional correspondent, Kwabena Dickson, the assemblyman for Nafana electoral area, Augustine Bediako said the victim and suspect are both farmers, Kwasi Antoh 60, the landlord who also owned the farm, and the suspect, Yaw Wotoro, the farm keeper and a tenant.



According to the assemblyman, the owner of the farm, Kwasi Antoh visited his farm and was not happy about the state of the farm.



He complained that the weeds on the farm were not cleared, no pruning nor any other farming cultural practices.



The owner of the farm however, complained bitterly about the situation which did not go down well with the labourer and was furious about the actions of his landlord who is also his farm owner.



He added that, there were also other concerns from the suspect that his landlord has been 'chasing' his 19-year-old daughter in the village to have an affair with her.



Out of frustration, Yaw Wotoro, the suspect took a cutlass and slashed the neck of his landlord at the back of his house and took to his heels.



However, the residents of the community made a thorough search and later identified the suspect as Yaw Wotoro who committed the crime and was apprehended and handed over to the police.



Assembly member of Nafana Electoral area, Augustine Bediako has therefore advised the residents to report to the police any incident of life-threatening.



However, the suspect is currently in the Sefwi Essam Government hospital recieving medical attention after taking a suspected poisonous substance shortly after committing the crime.